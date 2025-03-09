Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction: Will yet another over cash in this series?

The Los Angeles Kings (32-20-9) will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights (38-18-6) on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena. The game is set to begin at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Golden Knights matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Kings (+155) at Vegas Golden Knights (-185); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+

Kings vs. Golden Knights Public Betting: Bettors Love Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Los Angeles Kings Overview

The Kings recently snapped a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues.

They are currently holding the third spot in the Pacific Division, just three points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

Offensively, the Kings have been led by Adrian Kempe, who has recorded 26 goals and 51 points this season.

Kevin Fiala has also been a significant contributor with 24 goals and 16 assists.

Vegas Golden Knights Overview

The Golden Knights are on a four-game winning streak, most recently securing a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

They lead the Pacific Division by six points and have been dominant at home with a 24-6-3 record.

Jack Eichel has been a standout performer for Vegas, amassing 75 points in 61 games.

The team boasts a potent offense, averaging 3.34 goals per game, and a solid defense, allowing 2.68 goals per game.

Head-to-Head Matchup

This season, the Kings lead the series against the Golden Knights 2-1. However, the home team has emerged victorious in their last four encounters.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

I’m taking the over, which is listed at only 5.5 at Bovada.lv. In the previous 10 meetings between these two clubs, the over is 6-3-1. In fact, the over has cashed in all three of the L.A.-Vegas meetings this season.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction: OVER 5.5