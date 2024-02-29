Kings vs. Canucks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Given Vancouver’s inconsistent play of late, is L.A. the smart bet in Thursday night’s Kings vs. Canucks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 Los Angeles Kings (+122) at 050 Vancouver Canucks (-146); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Kings vs. Canucks: Public Bettors Love Vancouver on Thursday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Canucks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Talbot Falls to Calgary

Cam Talbot allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Flames. Talbot was solid for the most part Tuesday, blanking Calgary in the first period before surrendering a pair of goals within a minute in the second. Yegor Sharangovich would put the Flames ahead 3-2 with a tally in the third before Mikael Backlund added an empty-netter, sticking Talbot with the loss. The 36-year-old netminder had won consecutive outings prior to Tuesday’s contest, allowing just two goals on 61 shots in that span. Overall, Talbot’s now 16-14-5 with a .913 save percentage and 2.55 GAA this season.

Pettersson Earns Shorthanded Helper vs. Penguins

Elias Pettersson logged a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins. Pettersson set up a J.T. Miller tally in the second period. With three points over his last six games, Pettersson has been a bit quiet, especially since he hasn’t recorded a power-play point since Feb. 6. The 25-year-old center has 75 points (26 on the power play, two shorthanded) with 162 shots on net, 93 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 61 appearances this season. He’s still got a reasonable chance at hitting the century mark for a second straight campaign.

Kings vs. Canucks Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Vancouver’s last 12 games played on a Thursday when at home

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Vancouver’s last 11 games against Los Angeles

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Los Angeles’ last 11 games against Vancouver

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’ last 6 games this season

Kings vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

Take Los Angeles. The Canucks are just 1-5 in their last six games overall, are 1-5 in their last six games against an opponent in their last six games against a Western Conference foe and have dropped four out of their last five games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the Kings are just 5-2 in their last seven road games when playing on a Thursday.

Kings vs. Canucks Prediction: LOS ANGELES KINGS +122