    NHL Articles

    Kings vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Kings vs. Blues

    The Kings vs. Blues matchup will be the featured game on TNT Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. With St. Louis listed as a home dog on the moneyline and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the smart bet tonight at Enterprise Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    065 Los Angeles Kings (-154) at 066 St. Louis Blues (+128); o/u 5.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

    Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: TNT

    Kings vs. Blues: Public Bettors Supporting Home Dog

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Doughty Assists in Three Straight Games

    Drew Doughty notched an assist and blocked four shots in Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Islanders. Doughty has a helper in each of the last three games, and he’s gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven contests. The defenseman is up to 41 points, 109 shots on net, 121 blocked shots, 85 hits and a plus-11 rating through 64 outings. He has a good chance to reach the 50-point mark for the second year in a row and the fifth time in his career barring a deep slump down the stretch.

    Saad Talies a Goal & Assist in Win vs. Boston

    Brandon Saad tallied a goal and an assist in Monday’s 5-1 win over the Bruins. Saad picked up an assist on Kasperi Kapanen’s opening marker in the first period before extending the Blues’ lead to 4-0 in the second, sliding a loose puck past Jeremy Swayman from in front of the net. Saad now has six goals and 10 points in his last 13 games. He’s up to 19 tallies, matching his total from last year, and 31 points through 65 contests this season.

    Los Angeles is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against St. Louis

    The Kings are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    St. Louis is 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    The Blues are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Kings vs. Blues Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has fallen under the number in nine out of the Kings’ last 12 games, in six out of their last eight contests when facing a conference opponent and in eight out of their last 11 games when they face a Central Division foe. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Blues’ last seven games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven games when listed as an underdog.

    Kings vs. Blues Prediction: UNDER 5.5

