    NHL Articles

    Kings vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Kings vs. Blackhawks

    With the number sitting at just 5.5 goals, what’s the top bet for the total in Friday night’s Kings vs. Blackhawks matchup? The puck will drop from the United Center in Chicago, IL at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Los Angeles Kings (-275) at 028 Chicago Blackhawks (+220); o/u 5.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    TV: NHL Network

    Kings vs. Blackhawks: Public Bettors Love Kings

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Talbot Bounced by Blues in Last Start

    Cam Talbot made 27 saves in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to St. Louis. The 36-year-old netminder allowed a goal in each period, while the Kings couldn’t get on the board until midway through the third. Talbot has started seven of the last eight games and hasn’t allowed more than three goals in any of them, posting a 2.30 GAA and .926 save percentage over that stretch, but inconsistent offensive support has left him with a 3-3-1 record.

    Johnson Sidelined with Concussion

    Reese Johnson (concussion) will be out Friday against the Kings, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago. Johnson has played in 42 games with the Blackhawks this season, registering two goals and three assists. Due to the unpredictable nature of concussions, the 25-year-old may not see much more playing time this season as the Blackhawks only have 16 games remaining.

    Chicago is 3-16 SU in their last 19 games when playing as the underdog

    Los Angeles is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Chicago

    Chicago is 3-9 SU in their last 12 games at home

    Los Angeles are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Chicago

    Kings vs. Blackhawks Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in 10 out of the Kings’ last 13 games, is 4-1 in their last five games against Chicago and has cashed in six out of their last eight road games versus the Blackhawks. Finally, the under is 6-1 in the Kings’ last seven games when playing as a favorite.

    Kings vs. Blackhawks Prediction: UNDER 5.5

