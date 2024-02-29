Close Menu
    Jets vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Jets at Stars

    Following a win two nights ago at home against the Blues, is Winnipeg a sound play on Wednesday as an underdog in Dallas? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Stars matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    041 Winnipeg Jets (+110) at 042 Dallas Stars (-132); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Jets vs. Wild: Public Bettors only Leaning Towards Dallas

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Monahan Scores Goal, Nets Assist in Win

    Sean Monahan tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over St. Louis. After missing Sunday’s contest with an illness, Monahan opened the scoring Tuesday, beating Joel Hofer from the slot to give the Jets an early lead. Monahan would add a second point with an assist on Alex Iafallo’s marker in the third. The 29-year-old Monahan has six goals and seven points in his last five contests after going scoreless in his first four games with Winnipeg. Monahan’s up to 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) through 58 games between the Jets and Canadiens this season.

    Oettinger Allows Five Goals in Loss

    Jake Oettinger stopped 22 of 27 shots in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Avalanche. The Stars scored at the one-minute mark, but it was all Avalanche after that. Oettinger gave up three goals in the second period to effectively end the Stars’ chances of a comeback push. The 25-year-old has surrendered four or more goals in four of his last 12 outings, though he’s gone 8-2-2 in that span. Oettinger’s at 21-11-4 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 37 games this season. The Stars have another tough matchup ahead when they host the Jets on Thursday.

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas’ last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 20 of Dallas’ last 24 games at home

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Winnipeg’s last 13 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 21 of Dallas’ last 28 games played in February

    Jets vs. Wild Betting Prediction

    Take Winnipeg. The Jets are 25-10 in their last 35 games overall, which includes a record of 7-1 in their last eight contests. They’re also 17-4 in their last 21 games against a Western Conference foe, are 11-1 in their last 12 games when facing a Central Division opponent and are 7-1 in their last eight games played in the month of February. On the other side, the Stars are 1-6 in their last seven games overall.

    Jets vs. Wild Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS +110

