Jets vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Is the wrong team favored in Sunday’s Jets vs. Wild matchup at 2:00 p.m. ET? Or will Winnipeg take care of business against a surging Minnesota squad at Xcel Energy Center this afternoon?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

019 Winnipeg Jets (-118) at 020 Minnesota Wild (-102); o/u 5.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Jets vs. Wild Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Wild moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Winnipeg Jets DFS SPIN

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Wild. The Jets handed their No. 1 netminder a 3-0 lead early in the second period, and Hellebuyck cruised from there. The 30-year-old wraps up an outstanding December that’s seen Hellebuyck go 7-0-2 in nine starts with a 1.88 GAA and a .934 save percentage, and heading into 2024 he’s firmly in the Vezina conversation, sitting in the top five on the season in GAA (2.34), save percentage (.919) and wins (17).

Minnesota Wild DFS SPIN

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped nine of 10 shots after replacing Filip Gustavsson (lower body) to begin the third period of Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Jets. There’s been no indication yet of how serious Gustavsson’s injury is, but Fleury could be in line for a big workload in January and will get the start in Sunday’s rematch with Winnipeg. The veteran netminder has made only five appearances in December heading into the final day of the year, going 3-1-0 with a 2.56 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

Jets vs. Wild NHL Betting Trends

Winnipeg is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games

The Jets are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

Minnesota is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The Wild are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Jets vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Take Winnipeg. The Jets are 5-2 in their last seven games and have won nine out of their last 12 games as well. When you expand that figure to their last 24 contests, they’re 17-7. Winnipeg has also won seven out of its last 10 road games, is 6-2 in its last eight conference matchups and is 27-11 in its last 38 games against an opponent from the Central Division.

Jets vs. Wild NHL Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -118