Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Jets vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Jets vs. Wild

    Is the wrong team favored in Sunday’s Jets vs. Wild matchup at 2:00 p.m. ET? Or will Winnipeg take care of business against a surging Minnesota squad at Xcel Energy Center this afternoon?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    019 Winnipeg Jets (-118) at 020 Minnesota Wild (-102); o/u 5.5

    2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

    Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Jets vs. Wild Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Wild moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Winnipeg Jets DFS SPIN

    Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Wild. The Jets handed their No. 1 netminder a 3-0 lead early in the second period, and Hellebuyck cruised from there. The 30-year-old wraps up an outstanding December that’s seen Hellebuyck go 7-0-2 in nine starts with a 1.88 GAA and a .934 save percentage, and heading into 2024 he’s firmly in the Vezina conversation, sitting in the top five on the season in GAA (2.34), save percentage (.919) and wins (17).

    Minnesota Wild DFS SPIN

    Marc-Andre Fleury stopped nine of 10 shots after replacing Filip Gustavsson (lower body) to begin the third period of Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Jets. There’s been no indication yet of how serious Gustavsson’s injury is, but Fleury could be in line for a big workload in January and will get the start in Sunday’s rematch with Winnipeg. The veteran netminder has made only five appearances in December heading into the final day of the year, going 3-1-0 with a 2.56 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

    Winnipeg is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games

    The Jets are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

    Minnesota is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    The Wild are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Jets vs. Wild Betting Prediction

    Take Winnipeg. The Jets are 5-2 in their last seven games and have won nine out of their last 12 games as well. When you expand that figure to their last 24 contests, they’re 17-7. Winnipeg has also won seven out of its last 10 road games, is 6-2 in its last eight conference matchups and is 27-11 in its last 38 games against an opponent from the Central Division.

    Jets vs. Wild NHL Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -118

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com