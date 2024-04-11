Jets vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Dallas and Winnipeg are two of the top three teams in the Western Conference this season, but only one team is hot at the moment. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Stars matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

047 Winnipeg Jets (+126) at 048 Dallas Stars (-152); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 11, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Jets vs. Stars: Public Bettors Love Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Connor scores goal on four shots vs. Preds

Kyle Connor scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Predators. After Nashville tied the game with a pair of goals in the third period, Connor scored the game-winner 1:52 into overtime, beating Juuse Saros with a wrister off an odd-man rush to give Winnipeg a 4-3 lead. The 27-year-old Connor now has goals in back-to-back games and points in his last five contests. He’s up to 32 goals and 56 points through 62 games this season.

Hintz gathers assist in win vs. Sabres

Roope Hintz logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Sabres. Hintz fed Jason Robertson for a first-period tally to tie the game at 1-1. The 27-year-old Hintz has four goals and four assists over his last seven appearances. For the season, he’s up to 65 points, 178 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 77 contests.

Jets vs. Stars Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Dallas’ last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Winnipeg’s last 8 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Dallas’ last 10 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas’ last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Jets vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take Dallas. The Stars are 10-1 in their last 11 games overall, are 11-4 in their last 15 home games (which includes winning their last five straight contests) and are 28-11 in their last 39 games against an opponent from the Central Division. On the other side, the Jets are just 3-8 in their last 11 games versus the Stars and have dropped eight out of their last nine games played at American Airlines Center.

Jets vs. Stars Prediction: DALLAS STARS -152