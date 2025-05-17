Jets vs. Stars Game 6 NHL Playoffs Prediction:

The Winnipeg Jets face elimination in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM PDT. The Stars lead the series 3–2 and have the opportunity to close it out on home ice at the American Airlines Center. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Stars Game 6 matchup?

Jets vs. Stars Game Matchup

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 17, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Jets vs. Stars Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stars are -155 moneyline favorites. The Jets, meanwhile, are +130 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Jets vs. Stars Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Love Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Jets vs. Stars Series Overview

The Jets have shown resilience throughout the series, including a dramatic Game 7 comeback in the first round against the St. Louis Blues. However, they now find themselves on the brink of elimination. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who has been a cornerstone for Winnipeg, faces a critical challenge. Despite strong performances at home, his inconsistency on the road this postseason has raised concerns.

Dallas, on the other hand, has capitalized on their home-ice advantage. Key forwards Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene are expected to play pivotal roles in securing the series win. Their recent struggles on the road make a strong home performance essential to clinch the series.

Jets vs. Stars Players to Watch

Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor leads the team with 12 points in the playoffs, including 4 goals and 8 assists. His offensive production will be crucial in Game 6.

Dallas Stars: Mikko Rantanen has been a standout performer, leading the Stars with 12 points, comprising 5 goals and 7 assists. His ability to break through Winnipeg’s defense could be a game-changer.

Jets vs. Stars Game 6 Betting Prediction

I expect the Stars to close out the series at home, propelled by key performances from Rantanen and a strong team effort. While the Jets put up a fight, the Stars’ depth and recent form give them the edge in this pivotal Game 6.

With the series on the line, both teams are poised for a high-stakes matchup. The Jets will rely on Hellebuyck to deliver a standout performance on the road, while the Stars look to capitalize on their home-ice advantage and the momentum from their recent successes.

Jets vs. Stars Game 6 Prediction: DALLAS STARS -155