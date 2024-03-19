Close Menu
    Jets vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Jets vs. Rangers

    Despite the number sitting at 5.5 goals, is the under still the best play in Tuesday night’s Jets vs. Rangers matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden tonight.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    003 Winnipeg Jets (+105) at 004 New York Rangers (-126); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Jets vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hellebuyck Sharp vs. Blue Jackets

    Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Columbus. Hellebuyck blanked the Blue Jackets through the first two periods before allowing a lone Brendan Gaunce goal 39 seconds into the third. It was an encouraging effort from the 30-year-old Hellebuyck, who had dropped two of his previous three starts while allowing nine goals on 98 shots. He improves to 31-15-3 with an excellent .922 save percentage and 2.31 GAA. Hellebuyck figures to be back in the crease Tuesday in a tough road matchup with the Rangers.

    Shesterkin Closing in on 30 Wins

    Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Islanders. Bo Horvat got two pucks past him, but otherwise Shesterkin was sharp once again as he bounced back from a rough start Thursday against the Lightning. In 13 starts since the All-Star break, the 28-year-old has gone 10-2-1 with a 1.92 GAA and .941 save percentage. He sits one victory short of his third straight 30-win campaign.

    Winnipeg is 13-5 SU in their last 18 games

    NY Rangers is 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

    Winnipeg is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against NY Rangers

    NY Rangers is 11-2 SU in their last 13 games at home

    Jets vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in nine out of the Jets’ last 12 games against the Rangers, is 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and is 10-4 in their last 14 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Rangers’ last 10 home games, is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Western Conference and has cashed in six out of their last eight games when playing as a favorite.

    Jets vs. Rangers Prediction: UNDER 5.5

