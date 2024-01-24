Jets vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the total in Wednesday night’s Jets vs. Maple Leafs matchup hit the board at 6 and was bet up to 6.5, is there still value in the over? The puck will drop tonight in Toronto at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

067 Winnipeg Jets (+116) at 068 Toronto Maple Leafs (-140); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Jets vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Love Toronto on the Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Brossoit Starting in Toronto

Laurent Brossoit will defend the road net Wednesday against Toronto, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press. Brossoit has stopped 107 of 113 shots during his four-game winning streak. In 11 outings this season, he has provided a 7-3-1 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The Maple Leafs sit fifth in the league with 3.49 goals per contest this campaign.

Samsonov to Face Winnipeg

Ilya Samsonov will patrol the home crease Wednesday versus the Jets, Mark Masters of TSN reports. Samsonov is coming off a 16-save performance in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Seattle. He has a 6-3-6 record this season with a 3.69 GAA and an .866 save percentage in 17 appearances. Samsonov stopped 67 of 69 shots in two wins over Winnipeg during the 2022-23 campaign. The Jets rank 12th in the league this season with 3.24 goals per contest.

Jets vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

Winnipeg are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games

Toronto are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Toronto are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games at home

Jets vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in 21 of Winnipeg’s last 30 games against Toronto and is 17 of Toronto’s last 23 home games versus the Jets. The over is also 4-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last five games when listed as a favorite and is 12-5 in their last 17 home games.

Jets vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: OVER 6.5