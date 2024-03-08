Jets vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Jets vs. Kraken matchup on Friday night will feature a pair of teams that have been hot of their last 10 games. Will Winnipeg take care of business as a road favorite or is Seattle the better play as a home dog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

077 Winnipeg Jets (-134) at 078 Seattle Kraken (+112); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 8, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Jets vs. Kraken: Public Bettors Love Seattle

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Jets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hellebuyck Battling Illness

Connor Hellebuyck is dealing with an illness, which makes his availability questionable for Friday’s road game against Seattle, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press. Hellebuyck will likely start either Friday or Saturday in Vancouver if he’s healthy enough to do so. The 30-year-old goaltender has a 29-13-3 record, 2.29 GAA and .922 save percentage in 45 outings in 2023-24.

Dunn Dealing with Upper-Body Issue

Vince Dunn’s injury has been clarified as an upper-body problem with no clear timeline for a return, Scott Malone of Root Sports NW reports Thursday. Dunn was rolling offensively prior to getting hurt with three goals and three assists, including two power-play points, in his previous seven outings. Whenever the blueliner does return to action, it will likely mean a return to the press box for Ryker Evans. For now, Dunn should probably be considered questionable to face Winnipeg on Friday.

Jets vs. Kraken Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Winnipeg’s last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Seattle’s last 8 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Seattle’s last 8 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Winnipeg’s last 5 games played in March

Jets vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

Take Winnipeg. The Jets are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven games when playing Seattle and are 12-3 in their last 15 games against a Western Conference opponent. On the other side, the Kraken are just 3-8 in their last 11 games played on a Friday and have dropped nine out of their last 12 home games when playing on a Friday.

Jets vs. Kraken Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -134