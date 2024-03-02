Jets vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number only sits at 5.5 goals, is the under still the smart bet on Saturday afternoon’s Jets vs. Hurricanes matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 Winnipeg Jets (+118) at 060 Carolina Hurricanes (-142); o/u 5.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: NHL Network

Jets vs. Hurricanes: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Capitals

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hellebuyck Starting in Carolina

Connor Hellebuyck will be in the visiting crease in Carolina on Saturday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, Hellebuyck is 5-2-0 in his last seven starts with a 2.29 GAA and a .929 save percentage over that stretch. He is among the top netminders in the NHL this season and has a very good chance to capture the Vezina Trophy. Hellebuyck is 28-12-3 with a 2.23 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 2023-24. The Hurricanes are tied for sixth in NHL scoring with 198 goals.

Martin Earns Revenge Win in Columbus

Spencer Martin made 20 saves in Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Waived by Columbus in January, Martin got some revenge against the club he spent the first few months of the season with. The 28-year-old netminder has yet to take a regulation loss as a Hurricane, going 4-0-1 with a 1.97 GAA and .922 save percentage, but with Frederik Andersen (illness) nearing his return, Martin could be exposed to waivers once again or flipped to another club at the trade deadline.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends:

Jets are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games

Hurricanes are 19-7 SU in their last 26 games

Jets are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Carolina

Hurricanes are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games at home

Jets vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 12-3 in the Hurricanes’ last 15 games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight home games and is 7-0 in their last seven games played on a Saturday. On the other side, the under is 7-2 in the Jets’ last nine road games, is 8-2 in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Carolina and is 6-1 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Prediction: UNDER 5.5