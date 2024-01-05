Jets vs. Ducks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Even though the moneyline odds are expensive for the favorite in Friday night’s Jets vs. Ducks matchup, is Winnipeg still the safe bet? The two teams will square off at 10:00 p.m. ET tonight from the Honda Center.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Winnipeg Jets (-182) at 032 Anaheim Ducks (+150); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2024

Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Jets vs. Ducks Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Jets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Winnipeg Jets DFS SPIN

Kyle Connor (knee) skated in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, according to John Lu of TSN. Connor was expected to miss 6-8 weeks after he was injured 20 versus Anaheim on Dec. 10. Coach Rick Bowness told Lu that Connor will continue to skate with a knee brace until he is evaluated further Monday. The 27-year-old winger had 17 goals and 28 points in 26 games prior to getting hurt.

Anaheim Ducks DFS SPIN

Frank Vatrano scored a short-handed goal on five shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Vatrano scored for the fourth time in five games, cashing in on possession right after a 4-on-4 situation turned into a Toronto power play. The tally was Vatrano’s second shortie of the season. He’s up to 18 goals, nine assists, 127 shots on net, 66 hits, 40 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 37 appearances. The 29-year-old has mainly played on the Ducks’ second line, a role that has him on track for a second straight career year.

Jets vs. Ducks NHL Betting Trends

Winnipeg is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Anaheim

Winnipeg is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

Anaheim is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Winnipeg

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Anaheim’s last 6 games at home

Jets vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

Take Winnipeg. The Jets are a perfect 6-0 in their last six meetings with the Ducks. When you expand that number even further, Winnipeg is 15-6 in its last 21 games versus Anaheim, which includes a 12-2 mark over its last 14 meetings with the Ducks. The Jets are also 9-3 in their last 12 road games, have won four out of their last five on the road when playing Anaheim and are 8-3 in their last 11 conference games.

On the other side, the Ducks are just 4-18 over their last 22 games, are 2-11 in their last 13 home contests and have dropped 29 out of their last 35 conference matchups as well.

Jets vs. Ducks NHL Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -188