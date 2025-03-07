Jets vs. Devils Prediction: Will Winnipeg score another win?

The Jets will face off against the Devils on March 7, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The Jets currently hold a record of 42-16-4, while the Devils stand at 33-24-6. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Devils matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Winnipeg Jets (-110) at New Jersey Devils (-110); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 7, 2025

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: ESPN+

Jets vs. Devils Public Betting: Bettors Backing Jets

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Jets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Winnipeg Jets Overview

The Jets have been impressive this season, averaging 3.47 goals per game. Key players include Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, who have combined for 65 goals and 79 assists. The defense has been stellar, allowing only 2.34 goals per game, with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck posting a .926 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average.

New Jersey Devils Overview

The Devils have faced challenges recently, especially with the absence of star center Jack Hughes due to injury. Offensively, they average 2.98 goals per game, with Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier combining for 43 goals and 76 assists. Defensively, they’ve been strong, allowing 2.49 goals per game, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom has a .910 save percentage with a 2.24 goals-against average.

Jets vs. Devils Betting Prediction

Given the Jets’ balanced offense and defense, coupled with the Devils’ recent offensive struggles and injuries, the Jets are the team to beat tonight. Winnipeg is 7-3 in its last 10 games versus New Jersey and is 7-3 in its last 10 games overall. On the other side, the Devils have dropped three out of their last four games entering play tonight.

I’m taking the Jets, who are -110 at Bovada.lv.

Jets vs. Devils Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -110