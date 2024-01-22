Jets vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Jets vs. Bruins matchup will pit a pair of heavyweights against each other on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Will the Bruins cash as moneyline favorites? Or are the Jets the better value as an underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

037 Winnipeg Jets (+110) at 038 Boston Bruins (-132); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 22, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Jets vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Love Boston on Monday Night

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Scheifele won’t face Bruins

Mark Scheifele (lower body) won’t play Monday against the Bruins, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets’ official site reports. Scheifele will miss his fourth game after suffering an injury Jan. 11 versus Chicago. However, he’ll skate before Wednesday’s matchup in Toronto, according to coach Rick Bowness, as the 30-year-old center remains day-to-day. Scheifele has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season.

Marchand Enters Franchise Record Book

Brad Marchand scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 9-4 win over Montreal. It was Marchand’s 20th goal (43 points; 45 games), which gave him 11 consecutive 20-goal season. That puts him past Patrice Bergeron (10) and Johnny Bucyk (10) for most in Bruins’ history. Marchand is on pace for a 36-goal season, which would be one of the top-two sniping seasons of his career. Next up is game 1,000 – Marchand sits at 992.

Jets vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Winnipeg’s last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Boston’s last 7 games at home

Jets vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 96-38 in their last 134 games, winning four out of their last five entering play on Monday night. They’re also 57-16 in their last 73 home games, are 37-14 in their last 51 games against non-conference foes and are 90-30 in their last 120 games when listed as a favorite. ON the other side, the Jets are just 12-28 in their last 40 games against the Bruins, which includes a mark of 4-10 in their last 14 games versus Boston. Winnipeg dropped 18 of its last 21 games at TD Garden as well.

Jets vs. Bruins Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -132