Jets vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number for Friday night’s Jets vs. Blackhawks matchup sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total? The puck will drop at 8:30 p.m. ET from the United Center tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Winnipeg Jets (-260) at 026 Chicago Blackhawks (+210); o/u 5.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 23, 2024

United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Jets vs. Blackhawks: Public Bettors Love Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Jets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Brossoit Stops 36 Shots in Win

Laurent Brossoit turned aside 36 of 39 shots in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory over Minnesota. Brossoit was sharp in his first start in four games, holding the Wild to three goals (two coming on the power play) as he picked up his first win in over a month. The 30-year-old Brossoit improves to 8-4-2 with an impressive .920 save percentage and 2.28 GAA in limited action behind Connor Hellebuyck this season. Winnipeg is back in action Friday on the road against Chicago.

Soderblom’s Winless Streak Continues

Arvid Soderblom stopped 30 shots in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The 24-year-old netminder remains mired in a winless streak, going 0-11-1 over his last 13 outings with a 4.12 GAA and .868 save percentage, but that stretch of futility has largely been a team effort — Chicago hasn’t scored more than two goals in any of his starts since before Christmas. Soderblom is firmly behind Petr Mrazek in the pecking order between the pipes, and that doesn’t seem likely to change any time soon.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends:

Jets are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Blackhawks are 4-19 SU in their last 23 games

Jets are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games against Chicago

Blackhawks are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games at home

Jets vs. Blackhawks Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Jets’ last 11 games against the Blackhawks, is 9-3 in their last 12 road games and is 5-1 in their last six road games when playing on the road. On the other side, the under is 15-6 in the Blackhawks’ last 21 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 home games and is 8-2 in their last 10 games against a Western Conference opponent.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Prediction: UNDER 5.5