    NHL Articles

    Jets vs. Avalanche Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Jets vs. Avalanche

    The Jets vs. Avalanche series continues at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from Ball Arena in Denver, CO. Will the two teams combine for enough goals to cash yet another over for bettors this afternoon?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    033 Winning Jets (+138) at 034 Colorado Avalanche (-166); o/u 6.5

    2:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28, 2024

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    TV: TNT

    Jets vs. Avalanche Game 4: Bettors Loving Colorado

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Avalanche’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 39 shots

    Connor Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 39 shots in Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Hellebuyck has now surrendered 15 goals on 116 shots over the last three games. The 30-year-old will likely need to get his game back to his regular-season form soon in order for the Jets to have a chance to fend off the Avalanche, who now lead the series 2-1. There’s little reason to think Hellebuyck won’t get the chance to play out of his slump, so expect him between the pipes for Game 4 on Sunday.

    Makar notches power-play assist

    Cale Makar notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday’s 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3. Makar has a goal, five assists, 11 shots on net and eight blocked shots through three playoff contests. He’s on a five-game point streak as well, with nine points in that span, including four on the power play. Makar’s roles on the top pairing and first power-play unit see him logging a ton of ice time, so there’s no reason to think his offense will drop off much during the postseason.

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of Colorado’s last 12 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Colorado’s last 12 games

    Winnipeg are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Winnipeg’s last 11 games

    Jets vs. Avalanche Game 4 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 15-6 in the Jets’ last 21 games overall, is 9-2 in their last 11 games against a Western Conference foe and is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Central Division. On the other side, the over is 10-2 in the Avalanche’s last 12 games overall, is 11-4 in their last 15 games against the Jets and is 6-2 in their last eight games when playing Winnipeg at home.

    Jets vs. Avalanche Game 4 Prediction: OVER 6.5

