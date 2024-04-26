Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Jets vs. Avalanche

    The Jets vs. Avalanche series shifts to Ball Arena in Denver, CO for Game 3 on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. With the Avalanche listed as a sizable favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in Game 3 of this series?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    021 Winning Jets (+140) at 022 Colorado Avalanche (-170); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    TV: TNT

    Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3: Bettors Loving Colorado

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Avalanche’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hellebuyck allows four goals in Game 2 loss

    Connor Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2. Hellebuyck’s six-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday, resulting in the Jets’ first-round playoff series being tied at 1-1 with Games 3 and 4 ahead in Denver on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The 30-year-old has allowed 10 goals on 77 shots so far against the Avalanche, so he’ll need to tighten things up on the road to keep the Jets competitive.

    MacKinnon posts an assist on two shots on goal

    Nathan MacKinnon posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2. MacKinnon set up a Josh Manson tally on a breakaway out of the penalty box late in the second period. The helper was MacKinnon’s third point over two playoff contests so far, and he’s added six shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The superstar center has 16 points over 10 outings in April and remains the focal point of the Avalanche’s offense.

    Avalanche are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Friday

    Jets are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Friday

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Colorado’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    Jets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

    Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. Oddsmakers set the total too low in the first game of this series when the two teams combined for 13 goals to shatter the 5.5-goal number. Then oddsmakers adjusted for Game 2 by making the total 6.5 and the over still cashed. Why not go back to the well tonight?

    The over is 9-2 in the Avalanche’s last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in the Jets’ last 11 games overall and is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams.

    Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3 Prediction: OVER 6.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com