Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Jets vs. Avalanche series shifts to Ball Arena in Denver, CO for Game 3 on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. With the Avalanche listed as a sizable favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in Game 3 of this series?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

021 Winning Jets (+140) at 022 Colorado Avalanche (-170); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3: Bettors Loving Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Avalanche’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hellebuyck allows four goals in Game 2 loss

Connor Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2. Hellebuyck’s six-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday, resulting in the Jets’ first-round playoff series being tied at 1-1 with Games 3 and 4 ahead in Denver on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The 30-year-old has allowed 10 goals on 77 shots so far against the Avalanche, so he’ll need to tighten things up on the road to keep the Jets competitive.

MacKinnon posts an assist on two shots on goal

Nathan MacKinnon posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2. MacKinnon set up a Josh Manson tally on a breakaway out of the penalty box late in the second period. The helper was MacKinnon’s third point over two playoff contests so far, and he’s added six shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The superstar center has 16 points over 10 outings in April and remains the focal point of the Avalanche’s offense.

Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3 Betting Trends:

Avalanche are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Friday

Jets are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Friday

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Colorado’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Jets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take the over. Oddsmakers set the total too low in the first game of this series when the two teams combined for 13 goals to shatter the 5.5-goal number. Then oddsmakers adjusted for Game 2 by making the total 6.5 and the over still cashed. Why not go back to the well tonight?

The over is 9-2 in the Avalanche’s last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in the Jets’ last 11 games overall and is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams.

Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3 Prediction: OVER 6.5