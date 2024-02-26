Close Menu
    Islanders vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Islanders vs. Stars

    The struggling Islanders will visit the Stars in Dallas at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday night. With the host listed as a big favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Islanders vs. Stars matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    071 New York Islanders (+140) at 072 Dallas Stars (-170); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 26, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: NHL Network

    Islanders vs. Stars: Public Bettors Favor Dallas

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Sorokin Jolted by Bolts

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Lightning. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. The Isles outshot the Bolts 34-21 on the afternoon, but Sorokin’s teammates couldn’t solve Andrei Vasilevskiy until the third period when they were already in a 3-0 hole. It was Sorokin’s first regulation loss since Jan. 23. In six starts since the All-Star break, he’s posted a 3-1-2 record with a .903 save percentage.

    Benn Adds another Helper in win vs. Hurricanes

    Jamie Benn logged an assist and two hits in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Hurricanes. This was Benn’s fourth straight game with a helper. The 34-year-old is starting to find some stability on offense even as head coach Pete DeBoer continues to move Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski between the first and third lines. Benn has 34 points, 101 shots on net, 79 hits and 35 PIM through 59 outings while remaining a third-line fixture this season.

    NY Islanders are 6-16 SU in their last 22 games

    Dallas are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

    NY Islanders are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games on the road

    Dallas are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Islanders vs. Stars Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Islanders’ last eight games when playing on the road versus Dallas, is 4-1 in their last five games against Western Conference opponents and is 4-1 in their last five road games when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Stars’ last six games against an Eastern Conference opponent, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division and has cashed in 19 out of Dallas’ last 26 games played in the month of February.

    Islanders vs. Stars Prediction: UNDER 6.5

