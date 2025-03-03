Islanders vs. Rangers Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Rangers (29-25-4) will host the Islanders (26-25-7) at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the home team listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Islanders vs. Rangers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Islanders (+105) at New York Rangers (-125); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 3, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHL Network

Islanders vs. Rangers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Rangers

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Islanders vs. Rangers Team Overviews

Islanders Overview: The Islanders have struggled offensively this season, averaging only 2.76 goals per game. Bo Horvat and Anders Lee lead the team with a combined 43 goals and 41 assists, but secondary scoring has been limited. Defensively, they’ve been more solid, allowing 2.97 goals per game. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin has a .904 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average.

Rangers Overview: The Rangers’ offense has been more productive, averaging 3.02 goals per game. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad have combined for 36 goals and 65 assists, with additional contributions from Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere, and William Cuylle. Defensively, they’ve struggled, allowing 3.10 goals per game. However, goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a bright spot with a .904 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average.

Islanders vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is sitting at 5.5 at Bovada. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 7-2-1. If we shrink that sample size down to that last six meetings between these two teams, the over is 5-1. The over is also 5-1 in the Islanders’ last six games. On the other side, the over has cashed in four out of the Rangers’ last five games.

Islanders vs. Rangers Prediction: OVER 5.5