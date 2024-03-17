Islanders vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The last Islanders vs. Rangers matchup ended in 6-5 overtime thriller. Will Sunday’s installment also turn into a high-scoring affair or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

057 New York Islanders (+138) at 058 New York Rangers (-166); o/u 5.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

Islanders vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Rangers

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Varlamov Falls to Senators in Overtime

Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa. The Islanders took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a wild finish to the afternoon affair saw the final three goals scored on power plays, including Brady Tkachuk’s OT winner. Varlamov has just one win in four starts since the All-Star break, going 1-2-1 with an .889 save percentage. With the Isles scrambling to stay in the playoff race, the 35-year-old netminder’s workload could be limited down the stretch.

Panarin Erupts for Five Points on Saturday

Artemi Panarin scored two goals and added three assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Penguins. The 32-year-old had a couple of cracks at the hat trick with Pittsburgh’s net empty late, but his long-range shots slid just wide. The five points tied Panarin’s single-game high, and he blew past the 90-point mark on the season, sitting with 38 goals and 93 points through 67 outings to leapfrog Mikko Rantanen into fifth in the NHL scoring race. The Rangers’ superstar is on another heater, racking up seven multi-point performances over the last 14 contests en route to seven goals and 25 points. Panarin’s final helper on the afternoon, which set up K’Andre Miller’s third-period tally, gave him the 500th assist of his career.

Islanders vs. Rangers Betting Trends:

The Rangers are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games

The Islanders are 18-6 SU in their last 24 games when playing on the road against NY Rangers

The Rangers are 22-7 SU in their last 29 games at home

The Rangers are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Islanders vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Islanders’ last five games against the Rangers, is 18-6 in their last 24 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division.

Islanders vs. Rangers Prediction: OVER 5.5