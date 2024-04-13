Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Islanders vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Rangers vs. Red Wings

    With the number sitting at just 5.5 goals, is the over the best bet in Saturday afternoon’s Islanders vs. Rangers matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    001 New York Islanders (+146) at 002 New York Rangers (-176); o/u 5.5

    12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 13, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Islanders vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Love Rangers on Saturday

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Palmieri nets OT winner vs. Habs

    Kyle Palmieri scored a goal on three shots in Thursday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens. Palmieri scored the game-winner 1:17 into the extra frame Thursday, beating Sam Montembeault with a sharp-angle shot to give the Islanders a sixth straight win. The 33-year-old Palmieri has goals in four straight games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in his last seven contests. He’s up to 28 goals, two shy of a career high, and 49 points through 79 games this season.

    Panarin scores a goal on four shots vs. PHI

    Artemi Panarin scored a goal on four shots in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Flyers. Panarin was responsible for the Rangers’ lone tally Thursday, beating Samuel Ersson on a 5-on-3 power play to tie the game 1-1 late in the first period. The goal extends Panarin’s point streak to 11 games — he has nine goals and 14 assists in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 47 goals and 117 points, fourth most in the league, through 80 games this season.

    Islanders are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

    Rangers are 24-8 SU in their last 32 games

    Islanders are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Rangers are 27-10 SU in their last 37 games at home

    Islanders vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Islanders’ last seven games against the Rangers and is 5-2 in their last seven road games when played on a Saturday. On the other side, the over is 13-2 in the Rangers’ last 15 games overall, is 7-1 in their last eight home games and is 11-1 in their last 12 games when facing an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

    Islanders vs. Rangers Prediction: OVER 5.5

