Islanders vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Pittsburgh listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Islanders vs. Penguins matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 New York Islanders (+116) at 060 Pittsburgh Penguins (-140); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Islanders vs. Penguins: Public Bettors Favoring Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Sorokin Suffers Tough Overtime Loss in Stadium Series

Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots in Sunday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers. The Islanders took a 4-1 lead early in the second period, but the Blueshirts rallied back with the help of three power-play goals to force OT. That included two in the final five minutes of the third. Sorokin then watched Noah Dobson cough up the puck to Artemi Panarin moments after the opening faceoff of OT. That led to the game-winner. Sorokin has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 3-1-3 while allowing 20 goals on 218 shots (.908 save percentage.)

Crosby Nets Lone Goal in Loss to Kings

Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Kings. Crosby opened the scoring late in the first period, but that was the only puck the Penguins could sneak past Cam Talbot. With four goals and an assist over six games since the All-Star break, Crosby is once again rolling on offense. The 36-year-old is up to 31 tallies, 55 points, 183 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-18 rating over 52 contests this season. The absence of Jake Guentzel (upper body) takes a lot out of the Penguins’ offense, but Crosby will almost always give his team something to work with.

Islanders vs. Penguins Betting Trends:

Islanders are 6-15 SU in their last 21 games

Penguins are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games

Islanders are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games on the road

Penguins are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in February

Islanders vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 10-2 in the Penguins’ last 12 games, is 9-3 in their last 12 home games and is and is 5-1 in their last six games when facing an opponent from the Eastern Conference. The total has also fallen under in 15 out of Pittsburgh’s last 21 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division, is 6-1 in its last seven games played in the month of February and is 9-3 in the Penguins’ last 12 games when they’re listed as a favorite.

Islanders vs. Penguins Prediction: UNDER 5.5