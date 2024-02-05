Islanders vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Toronto listed as heavy home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Islanders vs. Maple Leafs matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

007 New York Islanders (+146) at 008 Toronto Maple Leafs (-176); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 5, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Bettors Hammering Toronto on ML

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Varlamov Makes 34 Saves in Loss to Panthers

Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 of 37 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers. Making his second straight start, Varlamov was sharp against a potent Florida offense, holding the Panthers to a pair of power-play goals in regulation before ultimately surrendering the game-winner to Oliver Ekman-Larsson in overtime. The 35-year-old Varlamov has dropped both his starts since returning from a 10-game IR stint, allowing seven goals on 63 shots. Overall, he falls to 6-5-2 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA this season.

Samsonov Draws Starting Nod vs. Islanders

Ilya Samsonov will get the starting nod at home against the Islanders on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports. Samsonov has looked much better since returning from his stint in the AHL. He’s gone 3-1-0 with a terrific .939 save percentage during that span. The 26-year-old has given up just three total goals during his active three-game winning streak. Samsonov is 8-3-6 with a 3.36 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 19 NHL appearances this season.

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

NY Islanders is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Toronto

NY Islanders is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Toronto

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games when playing at home against NY Islanders

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games when playing NY Islanders

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams. The over is also 10-4 in the Maple Leafs’ last 14 games against a conference foe and has cashed in seven out of their last nine games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division. On the other side, the over is 15-6 in the Islanders’ last 21 games against a conference opponent and is 9-2 in their last 11 games against a foe from the Atlantic Division.

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: OVER 6.5