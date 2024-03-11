Islanders vs. Kings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Islanders are riding a 7-2-1 streak over their last 10 games but will be an underdog on Monday night when they visit the Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET. Will New York cash as an underdog? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Islanders vs. Kings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

043 New York Islanders (+130) at 044 Los Angeles Kings (-156); o/u 5.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 12, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Islanders vs. Kings: Public Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Barzal Dishes Pair of Helpers

Mathew Barzal registered two assists in Sunday’s 6-1 win over the Ducks. Barzal is on a seven-game point streak, racking up three goals and six assists in that span. The 26-year-old forward helped out on tallies by linemates Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat. For the season, Barzal has 68 points (23 on the power play) with 186 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 62 appearances. He’s on track to exceed his career high of 85 points from his rookie year in 2017-18.

Fiala Capitalizes on Turnover

Kevin Fiala scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Stars. An early Stars turnover went to Drew Doughty, who fed Fiala for the goal 26 seconds into the game. That was the only puck that got past Scott Wedgewood. Fiala has eight goals and six assists over his last 10 contests. For the season, he’s up to 21 tallies, 57 points, 174 shots on net, 48 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 63 outings in a middle-six role with power-play time.

Islanders vs. Kings Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Los Angeles’ last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Islanders’ last 5 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 18 of Los Angeles’ last 25 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Islanders’ last 14 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Islanders vs. Kings Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Islanders are a perfect 6-0 in their last six games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven road games and have won four out of their last five games against an opponent from the Western Conference.

Islanders vs. Kings Prediction: NEW YORK ISLANDERS +130