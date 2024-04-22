Close Menu
    Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 2

    The Hurricanes took Game 1 against the Islanders on Saturday. Will New York even the series with a win on Monday night for Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    063 New York Islanders (+188) at 064 Carolina Hurricanes (-230); o/u 5.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 22, 2024

    PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

    TV: ESPN2

    Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 2: Public Bettors Backing Carolina

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    MacLean scores lone goal for Islanders in Game 1

    Kyle MacLean scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1. Dating back to April 15, he’s registered a point in three straight games (two goals, one assist). MacLean earned a steady bottom-six role in mid-January and hasn’t looked back, earning nine points over 32 regular-season outings as a rookie. He shouldn’t be relied on for offense in fantasy due to his limited ice time — he averaged 10:05 per game during the season and saw 12:10 in Saturday’s contest.

    Andersen stops all but one shot in Game 1

    Fredrik Andersen stopped 33 of 34 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Islanders in Game 1. Andersen had a fairly easy time between the pipes, continuing his success from late in the regular season. He’s won three contests in a row and 10 of his last 11 outings since he returned from a blood clotting issue at the start of March. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour rotated between Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov down the stretch, but it’s unclear at this time if that pattern will continue during the playoffs, as it may have been designed to keep Andersen from being overworked before the postseason. Game 2 is Monday in Raleigh.

    Hurricanes are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games

    Islanders are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games

    Hurricanes are 20-6 SU in their last 26 games against NY Islanders

    Islanders are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under has cashed in four out of the Islanders’ last five games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 4-1 in their last five conference games. On the other side, the under is 9-2 in the Hurricanes’ last 11 games overall, is 20-8 in their last 28 games against Metropolitan Division foes and is 9-2 in their last 12 games played on a Monday.

    Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Prediction: UNDER 5.5

