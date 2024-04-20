Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 1 matchup will commence at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday from PNC Arena. Is there any value in the moneyline on either side? Or does the better bet lie in the 5.5-goal total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

041 New York Islanders (+190) at 042 Carolina Hurricanes (-235); o/u 5.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: TBS

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 1: Public Bettors Backing Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Varlamov starting Game 1 in Carolina

Semyon Varlamov will defend the visiting crease in Carolina on Saturday for Game 1, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Varlamov took over for Ilya Sorokin as New York’s No. 1 netminder down the stretch, starting in seven of the Islanders’ last 11 regular-season games. Varlamov won his last five starts, ending the season with a 14-8-4 record to go with a 2.60 GAA and a .918 save percentage, Varlamov stopped 39 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Hurricanes in his lone appearance against the team this season Nov. 30.

Staal slated to play on Saturday

Jordan Staal (rest) returned to practice Thursday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official site. Staal sat out Tuesday’s finale versus Columbus as coach Rod Brind’Amour rested eight veteran players. The 35-year-old Staal had 10 goals, 20 assists, 123 shots on goal and 142 hits in 80 appearances during the regular season.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Carolina’s last 11 games played on a Saturday

The total has gone UNDER in 21 of Carolina’s last 26 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games played on a Saturday when at home

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Islanders enter play today with a 9-2 record over their last 11 games, which includes a mark of 4-1 over their last five contests. They’re also 6-1 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference, are 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and are 5-2 in their last seven games when listed as an underdog.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Prediction: NEW YORK ISLANDERS +190