Islanders vs. Ducks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Islanders vs. Ducks matchup cash the over on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s matchup from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

035 New York Islanders (-200) at 036 Anaheim Ducks (+164); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Islanders vs. Ducks: Bettors Backing Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Islanders moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Varlamov Starting Sunday vs. Ducks

Semyon Varlamov will defend the road net Sunday against Anaheim, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com. Varlamov has gone 6-7-3 this season with two shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 18 appearances. He will get the first half of the Islanders’ back-to-back, which could set up Ilya Sorokin to play in Monday’s road matchup against the Kings. The Ducks rank 30th in the league this campaign with 2.62 goals per contest.

Vatrano Reaches 50-Point Mark

Frank Vatrano notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Stars. The helper was Vatrano’s 50th point of the season, with this being the first time he’s reached that milestone. The 29-year-old has three goals and two assists over his last five outings. For the season, he’s added 193 shots on net, 121 hits, 69 PIM, 64 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 63 appearances. Vatrano is a virtual lock to stay in the top six, and he could push for the 60-point mark over the rest of the campaign.

Islanders vs. Ducks Betting Trends:

NY Islanders are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Anaheim is 14-34 SU in their last 48 games

NY Islanders is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Anaheim

Anaheim is 10-32 SU in their last 42 games at home

Islanders vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Islanders’ last six games against the Ducks, is 4-1 in the Ducks’ last five games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 7-3 in Anaheim’s last 10 games when facing an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Islanders vs. Ducks Prediction: OVER 6.5