Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Islanders vs. Ducks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Islanders vs. Ducks

    Will the Islanders vs. Ducks matchup cash the over on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s matchup from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    035 New York Islanders (-200) at 036 Anaheim Ducks (+164); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

    Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Islanders vs. Ducks: Bettors Backing Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Islanders moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Varlamov Starting Sunday vs. Ducks

    Semyon Varlamov will defend the road net Sunday against Anaheim, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com. Varlamov has gone 6-7-3 this season with two shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 18 appearances. He will get the first half of the Islanders’ back-to-back, which could set up Ilya Sorokin to play in Monday’s road matchup against the Kings. The Ducks rank 30th in the league this campaign with 2.62 goals per contest.

    Vatrano Reaches 50-Point Mark

    Frank Vatrano notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Stars. The helper was Vatrano’s 50th point of the season, with this being the first time he’s reached that milestone. The 29-year-old has three goals and two assists over his last five outings. For the season, he’s added 193 shots on net, 121 hits, 69 PIM, 64 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 63 appearances. Vatrano is a virtual lock to stay in the top six, and he could push for the 60-point mark over the rest of the campaign.

    NY Islanders are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

    Anaheim is 14-34 SU in their last 48 games

    NY Islanders is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Anaheim

    Anaheim is 10-32 SU in their last 42 games at home

    Islanders vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Islanders’ last six games against the Ducks, is 4-1 in the Ducks’ last five games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 7-3 in Anaheim’s last 10 games when facing an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

    Islanders vs. Ducks Prediction: OVER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com