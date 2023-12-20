Islanders vs. Capitals NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Islanders vs. Capitals matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET will kickoff Wednesday night’s TNT doubleheader in the NHL. With Washington listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet for tonight’s contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

043 New York Islanders (+108) at 044 Washington Capitals (-130); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: TNT

Islanders vs. Capitals Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Capitals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

New York Islanders DFS SPIN

Ilya Sorokin protected the home net against Edmonton on Tuesday. Sorokin is coming off a 30-save effort in Friday’s 5-4 shootout loss to Boston. He has gone 8-4-7 this season with two shutouts, a 3.15 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 19 appearances. The Oilers rank eighth in the league this campaign with 3.43 goals per game.

Washington Capitals DFS SPIN

T.J. Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network. Oshie won’t be eligible to play in Washington’s next three games, starting with Wednesday’s contest against the Islanders, following his placement on the IR list. He has generated four points, 40 shots on goal, 17 blocked shots and 26 hits over 21 appearances this season.

Islanders vs. Capitals NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Islanders’s last 5 games on the road

NY Islanders is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games on the road

Washington is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Washington is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing NY Islanders

Islanders vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in nine out of the Islanders’ last 11 games overall and in nine out of their last 11 road games. The over is also 4-1 in the Capitals’ last five games played on a on Wednesday and cashed in 10 out of the Islanders’ last 13 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Islanders vs. Capitals NHL Prediction: OVER 5.5