Islanders vs. Canucks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Will the over cash in the second game of TNT’s double header in Wednesday night’s Islanders vs. Canucks matchup? The puck will drop from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, NC at 10:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 New York Islanders (+126) at 026 Vancouver Canucks (-152); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: TNT

Islanders vs. Canucks Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Canucks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

New York Islanders DFS SPIN

Ilya Sorokin allowed three goals on 31 shots in Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Oilers. After allowing a goal to Leon Draisaitl late in the first period, Sorokin surrendered a pair of power-play tallies in the third period before Edmonton added an empty-netter, sticking Sorokin with a 4-1 loss.

The 28-year-old netminder has now gone four straight starts without a win, sporting an .898 save percentage over that span. Sorokin falls to 3-3-3 with a .907 save percentage and a 3.22 GAA through his first nine games this season. The Islanders are back in action Wednesday in Vancouver, though Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov have been alternating starts of late.

Vancouver Canucks DFS SPIN

Casey DeSmith stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Montreal. DeSmith held the Canadiens off the board for the first two periods before allowing a pair of tallies in the third en route to his fourth win in five starts. The veteran netminder has played well while backing up Thatcher Demko in his first season with Vancouver, as he improved to 4-0-1 with an impressive .922 save percentage to open the campaign.

Islanders vs. Canucks NHL Betting Trends

Vancouver are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games

NY Islanders are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the underdog

NY Islanders are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

Vancouver are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games at home

Islanders vs. Canucks NHL Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 12-1 in Vancouver’s last 13 games played on Wednesday and is 11-1 in the Canucks’ last 12 games played against the Islanders. The over is also 6-2 in Vancouver’s last eight games overall and has cashed in five out Vancouver’s last six games when playing the Islanders at home.

Islanders vs. Canucks NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5