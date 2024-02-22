Close Menu
    Islanders vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Islanders vs. Blues

    Will the Islanders pull off the upset on Thursday night when they visit the Blues at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a smarter play in tonight’s Islanders vs. Blues matchup from Enterprise Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    013 New York Islanders (+100) at 014 St. Louis Blues (-120); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

    Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Islanders vs. Blues: Public Bettors Backing Islanders

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Islanders moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Sorokin Hangs on for OT Win

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 37 shots in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins. As has been the case too often this season, the Islanders squandered a lead in the third period as the Pens scored twice in under a minute to erase a 4-2 deficit. Sorokin was able to force OT though after facing 16 shots in the final frame alone, and Adam Pelech rewarded the netminder with a win. Sorokin has just one regulation loss in his last eight starts, going 4-1-3, but his 2.97 GAA and .907 save percentage over that stretch are in line with an overall disappointing campaign.

    Faulk Shifts to Long-Term IR

    Justin Faulk (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday. A timetable for his return remains unclear, but he is eligible to be activated whenever he’s ready to play. Faulk, who was last in the lineup Jan. 23, has 19 points, 90 shots on goal, 77 blocked shots and 52 hits in 31 appearances this season.

    Islanders are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games

    Blues are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games played in February

    Islanders are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    Blues are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday

    Islanders vs. Blues Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Islanders’ last five games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 games when playing on the road against St. Louis and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of February.

    Islanders vs. Blues Prediction: OVER 6.5

