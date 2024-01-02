Islanders vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The line in Tuesday night’s Islanders vs. Avalanche matchup has jumped in favor of host Colorado. Is there any value left in the line or is it best to take a look at the 6.5-goal total ahead of tonight’s 9:00 p.m. ET puck drop?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

057 New York Islanders (+150) at 058 Colorado Avalanche (-182); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: N/A

Islanders vs. Avalanche Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

New York Islanders DFS SPIN

Ilya Sorokin stopped 35 of 37 shots in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Sorokin was sharp in his fifth straight start Sunday, but Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was just a bit better on the other end. The 28-year-old Sorokin has allowed two goals or fewer in three of his last five starts. He’s now 11-6-5 with a .912 save percentage and 3.12 GAA on the season. The Islanders are back in action Tuesday in Colorado.

Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

Nathan MacKinnon posted two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the first period and added the secondary helper on Valeri Nichushkin’s game-winner in the third. It didn’t take MacKinnon long to rebound after his 19-game, 36-point streak ended Friday in St. Louis. The superstar center’s surge has helped him into second in the league with 58 points (19 goals, 39 helpers) through 37 outings this season. He’s added 162 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-9 rating.

Islanders vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Trends

NY Islanders is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 9 of NY Islanders’s last 11 games on the road

Colorado is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Colorado is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Islanders vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Islanders’ last five games against the Avalanche. The over is also 16-6 in their last 22 games overall and when you shrink that number down to 10, the over is 7-3 in their last 10 contests. In their last 11 road games, the over is 9-2. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Avalanche’s last seven games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Islanders vs. Avalanche NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5