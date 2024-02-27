Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Hurricanes vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Hurricanes vs. Wild

    Is the 6.5-goal total in Tuesday night’s Hurricanes vs. Wild matchup set too high? The puck will drop at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight from Xcel Energy Center.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    015 Carolina Hurricanes (-154) at 016 Minnesota Wild (+128); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

    Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs. Wild: Public Bettors Favor Dallas

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Wild moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Martin Falls in Shootout

    Spencer Martin allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres on Sunday. Martin was sharp Sunday, holding Buffalo to a Jeff Skinner power-play tally in the second period and an Owen Power marker in the final frame. However, the 28-year-old netminder would ultimately take the loss in a shootout. It’s the first loss for Martin in four starts since joining Carolina. Overall, Martin’s 6-8-2 with an .895 save percentage and 3.21 GAA across 17 appearances between the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets this season.

    Hartman Nabs Helper in Win

    Ryan Hartman posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Kraken. Hartman helped out on the first of Kirill Kaprizov’s two tallies in the contest. This was Hartman’s third helper over the last four games. The 29-year-old forward is up to 30 points (seven on the power play), 119 shots on net, 56 hits, 36 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 53 outings. He’s played on the second line recently, which has likely helped to steady his offense.

    Hurricanes are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games

    Wild are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games

    Hurricanes are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Minnesota

    Wild are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Carolina

    Hurricanes vs. Wild Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 10-3 in the Hurricanes’ last 13 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 15-6 in their last 21 games played in the month of February. On the other side, the under is 15-6 in the Wild’s last 21 home games, which includes a mark of 4-1 in their last five games at Xcel Energy Center. The under is also 16-6 in Minnesota’s last 22 games played in the month of February and has hit in seven out of the Wild’s last nine games when playing at home on a Tuesday.

    Hurricanes vs. Wild Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com