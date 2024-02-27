Hurricanes vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is the 6.5-goal total in Tuesday night’s Hurricanes vs. Wild matchup set too high? The puck will drop at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight from Xcel Energy Center.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

015 Carolina Hurricanes (-154) at 016 Minnesota Wild (+128); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Wild: Public Bettors Favor Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Wild moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Martin Falls in Shootout

Spencer Martin allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres on Sunday. Martin was sharp Sunday, holding Buffalo to a Jeff Skinner power-play tally in the second period and an Owen Power marker in the final frame. However, the 28-year-old netminder would ultimately take the loss in a shootout. It’s the first loss for Martin in four starts since joining Carolina. Overall, Martin’s 6-8-2 with an .895 save percentage and 3.21 GAA across 17 appearances between the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets this season.

Hartman Nabs Helper in Win

Ryan Hartman posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Kraken. Hartman helped out on the first of Kirill Kaprizov’s two tallies in the contest. This was Hartman’s third helper over the last four games. The 29-year-old forward is up to 30 points (seven on the power play), 119 shots on net, 56 hits, 36 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 53 outings. He’s played on the second line recently, which has likely helped to steady his offense.

Hurricanes vs. Wild Betting Trends:

Hurricanes are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games

Wild are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games

Hurricanes are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Minnesota

Wild are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 10-3 in the Hurricanes’ last 13 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 15-6 in their last 21 games played in the month of February. On the other side, the under is 15-6 in the Wild’s last 21 home games, which includes a mark of 4-1 in their last five games at Xcel Energy Center. The under is also 16-6 in Minnesota’s last 22 games played in the month of February and has hit in seven out of the Wild’s last nine games when playing at home on a Tuesday.

Hurricanes vs. Wild Prediction: UNDER 6.5