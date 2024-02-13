Hurricanes vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5 goals, is the under the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Hurricanes vs. Stars matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

023 Carolina Hurricanes (+104) at 024 Dallas Stars (-125); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Stars: Public Bettors Favoring Dallas on Tuesday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Aho Scores in Overtime to Beat Devils

Sebastian Aho potted the only goal of the game in Saturday’s 1-0 overtime win over the Devils. It was a classic goaltending duel all night between Pyotr Kochetkov and Vitek Vanecek, one that seemed destined for a shootout until Aho decided to change that. After dropping the puck for Martin Necas, he cut across the grain and fired a shot on Vanecek. The puck rebounded off the netminder’s shoulder and sat floating until Aho batted out of the air and into the net. Aho added three shots on goal, and a plus-1 rating in 22:40 TOI to lead all forwards. The 26-year old center is now on a modest three-game point streak.

Robertson Snags Helper on Saturday

Jason Robertson recorded an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Canadiens. Robertson has a helper in three of his last four games, but he’s gone five contests without a goal. The winger is up to 52 points in as many games while adding 150 shots on net and a plus-13 rating. While the Stars have made occasional small adjustments to the line combinations, Robertson almost never leaves the top line.

Hurricanes vs. Stars Betting Trends:

Carolina are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games

Dallas are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Carolina are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games on the road

Dallas are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games at home

Hurricanes vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Hurricanes’ last six games, is 4-1 in their last five games overall and is 10-3 in their last 13 games played in the month of February. The under has also cashed in 10 out of Carolina’s last 14 games played on a Tuesday and is 15-4 in the Stars’ last 19 games played in the month of February.

Hurricanes vs. Stars Prediction: UNDER 6.5