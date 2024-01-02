Hurricanes vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Is the home team the best bet in Tuesday night’s Hurricanes vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or with Carolina listed as a moneyline underdog and the total sitting at 5.5, is there a better play somewhere else on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

041 Carolina Hurricanes (+100) at 042 New York Rangers (-120); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: N/A

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

Sebastian Aho scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two power-play assists in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs. The only reason Aho didn’t record a third straight four-point game was that the Hurricanes didn’t score four goals. He ends December with nine goals and 13 assists over 15 appearances. He has returned to the high-end level that has made him a consistent fantasy option for years. Overall, the center is up to 15 tallies, 42 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances. Seventeen of his points have come on the power play.

New York Rangers DFS SPIN

Artemi Panarin had a hat trick Saturday in a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay. It was his sixth career hat trick. The Bread Man opened the scoring early in the first when he finished a cross-slot pass from Vincent Trocheck on a 2-on-0. Panarin pushed the score to 4-1 at the midpoint of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle. The hat trick was completed on the power play at 15:26 of the final frame. Panarin is on a four-game goal streak (six goals, one assist), and he’s having a Hart-quality season with 23 goals (tied for third in the NHL) and 50 points (third in NHL).

Hurricanes vs. Rangers NHL Betting Trends

Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games on the road

NY Rangers is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Carolina

NY Rangers is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Hurricanes are just 16-40 in their last 56 games against the Rangers, which includes a mark of just 1-6 in their last seven meetings with New York. On the other side, the Rangers have won 23 out of their last 31 games overall, are 11-3 in their last 14 games at Madison Square Garden and have won 15 out of their last 20 home games against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers NHL Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS -120