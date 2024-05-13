Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Hurricanes vs. Rangers series shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Monday night. Will the Rangers close out the series with a victory? Or will the Canes force a Game 6 with back-to-back wins versus New York?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

001 Carolina Hurricanes (-110) at 002 New York Rangers (-110); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 5: Public Bettors Love Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Skjei scores power-play goal to extend series

Brady Skjei scored a power-play goal in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4. Ryan Lindgren took a tripping penalty late in the third period, and Skjei made the Rangers pay. The goal was Skjei’s first of the playoffs, but he’s been heavily involved with seven assists and 20 shots on net over nine postseason appearances. The defenseman also has a plus-6 rating, 15 hits and 11 blocked shots as he continues to thrive in a top-four role.

Shesterkin suffers first playoff loss

Igor Shesterkin allowed four goals on 31 shots in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4. The defeat snapped Shesterkin’s nine-game winning streak, which included the first seven contests of the Rangers’ playoff run. He allowed three goals in the first period, and while the Rangers covered that damage, Brady Skjei’s power-play tally late in the third was decisive. Shesterkin also hadn’t allowed more than three goals in any of his last 14 appearances dating back to March 28. The 28-year-old has been exceptional so far, but a few bumps in the road can be expected in the postseason. Look for him to be back between the pipes on home ice in Monday’s Game 5.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 5 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 18 of NY Rangers’ last 25 games

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Rangers’ last 14 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina’s last 7 games when playing on the road against NY Rangers

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Rangers are 17-4 in their last 21 games overall, are 10-2 in their last 12 home games and are 17-4 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Hurricanes are 18-44 in their last 62 games against the Rangers, are 1-4 in their last five games overall and are 6-25 in their last 31 games when playing at Madison Square Garden.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 5 Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS -110