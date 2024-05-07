Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Hurricanes vs. Rangers series drops the puck at 7:00 p.m. ET for Game 2 on Tuesday night. With the Rangers listed as a home underdog and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart play tonight in New York?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

039 Carolina Hurricanes (-120) at 040 New York Rangers (+100); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 7, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 2: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Andersen surrenders four goals in Game 1 loss

Fredrik Andersen stopped 19 of 23 shots in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1 of the second round. Andersen had not allowed more than three goals in any of his 15 games since returning from a blood clotting issue in early March. He’ll likely have his hands full with the Rangers, who won the Metropolitan Division and the Presidents’ Trophy in the regular season. Andersen is 4-2 with a 2.54 GAA and an .899 save percentage through six playoff contests. He has probably earned the right to start again and attempt to bounce back in Tuesday’s Game 2.

Shesterkin stops 22 shots in Game 1 victory

Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the second round. Shesterkin didn’t show much rust despite getting a week off after the Rangers swept the Capitals in the first round. He’s won seven starts in a row, and this was just the second time in that span he’s given up more than two goals. The 28-year-old netminder has allowed 10 goals over five playoff outings and should have no trouble maintaining his place between the pipes in the second round.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 2 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 16 of NY Rangers’ last 22 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 24 of Carolina’s last 32 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The total has gone OVER in 14 of NY Rangers’ last 19 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Carolina’s last 11 games played on a Tuesday when on the road

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 2 Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Rangers are 17-4 in their last 21 games overall, which includes a seven-game winning streak. They’re also 18-4 in their last 22 home games, are 15-3 in their last 18 conference tilts and are 13-3 in their last 16 games when facing an opponent from the Metropolitan Division. On the other side, the Rangers are 17-42 in their last 59 games against the Rangers and are 6-24 in their last 30 contests played at Madison Square Garden.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 2 Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS +100