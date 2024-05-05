Close Menu
    Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Hurricanes vs. Rangers

    The Hurricanes vs. Rangers series begins on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET. With the game essentially a pick’em from a moneyline standpoint and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet today at Madison Square Garden?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    023 Carolina Hurricanes (-111) at 024 New York Rangers (-108); o/u 5.5

    4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: ESPN

    Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 1: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Andersen makes 22 saves to punch the Canes’ ticket

    Frederik Andersen made 22 saves Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders in Game 5 of the Hurricanes’ first-round series. Carolina never trailed in the game as they cruised into the second round. Andersen has a firm hold on the No. 1 job in net for the ‘Canes after beginning the playoffs with a 4-1 record, 2.25 GAA and .912 save percentage, but he’ll face a tougher test in the next round against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers.

    Panarin scores a goal in deciding victory

    Artemi Panarin scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4. Both of Panarin’s points came on the power play. The winger was relatively quiet in the first round, logging three points and 11 shots on net during the four-game sweep. Panarin had 120 points, including 44 on the power play, in a career year over 82 regular-season appearances.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games against NY Rangers

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 15 of NY Rangers’ last 21 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Rangers’ last 5 games against Carolina

    The total has gone UNDER in 24 of Carolina’s last 31 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 1 Betting Prediction

    Take New York. The Rangers have won six straight and 19 of their last 24 games overall. They’re also 17-4 in their last 21 games at Madison Square Garden, are 16-5 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and are 17-4 in their last 21 games played on a Sunday. On the other side, the Hurricanes are just 17-41 in their last 58 games when facing the Rangers and are 6-23 in their last 29 games at Madison Square Garden.

    Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 1 Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS -108

