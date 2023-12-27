Close Menu
    Hurricanes vs. Predators NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Hurricanes vs. Predators

    The Predators are hot, they’re at home and they’re an underdog on Wednesday night when the Hurricanes come to town at 8:00 p.m. ET. That said, is Nashville the ride side in this Hurricanes vs. Predators matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    043 Carolina Hurricanes (-137) at 044 Nashville Predators (+114); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

    Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs. Predators Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Predators moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

    Seth Jarvis produced an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

    Jarvis has come alive of late, with two goals among his five points in his last seven games. The recent surge gives him 24 points in 34 games, putting Jarvis on pace to approach the 60-point mark if he can stay healthy. He continues to skate mainly on the Canes’ top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

    Nashville Predators DFS SPIN

    Juuse Saros stopped 31 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Dallas. The 28-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period and was still protecting a 2-1 lead with just 15 seconds left in regulation, but the Predators’ defense wilted under the pressure and Saros somehow got beaten twice before the final horn sounded. It marked the first time in NHL history that a team scored the tying and winning goals inside the final 15 seconds of a game. Despite the stumble, Saros has been mostly outstanding in December, posting a 7-2-0 record over nine starts with a 2.17 GAA and .933 save percentage.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games on the road

    Carolina is 17-8 SU in its last 25 games when playing Nashville

    Nashville is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Carolina

    Nashville is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Prediction

    Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 19-8 in their last 27 games against the Predators, but are just 2-5 in their last seven games in Nashville. The Hurricanes have also dropped eight out of their last 11 games overall, are 1-5 in their last six games against a Western Conference foe and are 1-4 in their last five games against an opponent from the Central Division.

    On the other side, the Predators are 14-5 in their last 19 games, are 10-2 in their last 12 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and are 8-3 in their last 11 games played in December.

    Hurricanes vs. Predators NHL Prediction: NASHVILLE PREDATORS +114

