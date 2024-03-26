Hurricanes vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though they’re a sizable moneyline favorite, is Carolina still the best bet in Tuesday night’s Hurricanes vs. Penguins matchup? The puck will drop from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Carolina Hurricanes (-184) at 026 Pittsburgh Penguins (+152); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Penguins: Bettors Backing Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Andersen wins sixth straight start

Frederik Andersen stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs. A Nick Robertson tally midway through the third period was the only blemish on Andersen’s ledger as the 34-year-old netminder picked up his sixth straight win since returning from a fourth-month stint on IR. Andersen’s yet to allow more than two goals in a game during that span. Overall, he’s 10-1-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.05 GAA. Pyotr Kochetkov will likely start Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh, lining Andersen up for a home matchup with the Red Wings on Thursday.

Jarry Concedes Once in Relief

Tristan Jarry allowed one goal on five shots after coming on in relief of Alex Nedeljkovic in Sunday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado. Jarry has managed just one victory in his last eight appearances, going 1-5-1 with a 4.74 GAA and an .869 save percentage in that span. Over the Penguins’ last 17 contests, Jarry has made 14 appearances and should continue to see a majority of the workload moving forward, even with his lack of victories.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Carolina’s last 27 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Carolina’s last 21 games against Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 20-7 in their last 27 games overall, winning six out of their last seven on the road and 19 out of their last 22 games against the Eastern Conference. They’ve also won nine out of their last 11 games against the Penguins, who are just 3-11 in their last 14 games overall. Pittsburgh also dropped five out of its last six conference games.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -184