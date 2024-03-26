Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Hurricanes vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Hurricanes vs. Penguins

    Even though they’re a sizable moneyline favorite, is Carolina still the best bet in Tuesday night’s Hurricanes vs. Penguins matchup? The puck will drop from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh at 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    025 Carolina Hurricanes (-184) at 026 Pittsburgh Penguins (+152); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

    PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs. Penguins: Bettors Backing Carolina

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Andersen wins sixth straight start

    Frederik Andersen stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs. A Nick Robertson tally midway through the third period was the only blemish on Andersen’s ledger as the 34-year-old netminder picked up his sixth straight win since returning from a fourth-month stint on IR. Andersen’s yet to allow more than two goals in a game during that span. Overall, he’s 10-1-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.05 GAA. Pyotr Kochetkov will likely start Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh, lining Andersen up for a home matchup with the Red Wings on Thursday.

    Jarry Concedes Once in Relief

    Tristan Jarry allowed one goal on five shots after coming on in relief of Alex Nedeljkovic in Sunday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado. Jarry has managed just one victory in his last eight appearances, going 1-5-1 with a 4.74 GAA and an .869 save percentage in that span. Over the Penguins’ last 17 contests, Jarry has made 14 appearances and should continue to see a majority of the workload moving forward, even with his lack of victories.

    The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Carolina’s last 27 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Carolina’s last 21 games against Pittsburgh

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home

    Hurricanes vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

    Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 20-7 in their last 27 games overall, winning six out of their last seven on the road and 19 out of their last 22 games against the Eastern Conference. They’ve also won nine out of their last 11 games against the Penguins, who are just 3-11 in their last 14 games overall. Pittsburgh also dropped five out of its last six conference games.

    Hurricanes vs. Penguins Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -184

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com