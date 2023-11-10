Hurricanes vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home team listed as an underdog and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Friday nights’ Hurricanes vs. Panthers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Carolina Hurricanes (-132) at 026 Florida Panthers (+110); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Canucks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click

Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

Sebastian Aho picked up two assists in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres. After recording a helper on Brady Skjei’s third-period tally, Aho found Martin Necas wide open in front of the Buffalo net for a tip-in goal 90 seconds into OT. Aho has found the scoresheet in five of the last six games, and on the season he’s racked up two goals and 10 points through 10 contests as he looks to return to the point-a-game pace he fell short of in 2022-23.

Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

Gustav Forsling produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals. Forsling has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last two games. He set up an Evan Rodrigues tally in the third period Wednesday. Playing heavy defensive minutes has taken a toll on Forsling’s offense — he’s at three points, 26 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 12 appearances.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Florida’s last 12 games played in November.

Florida are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Carolina’s last 12 games played in November.

Carolina are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Florida.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between the Panthers and Hurricanes. The under has also cashed in six out of the Hurricanes’ last seven games overall and has hit in eight of the Panthers’ last 11 games when playing at home.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5