    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Hurricanes vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Hurricanes vs. Panthers
    FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. Sebastian Aho is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes through his prime after signing an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. The team on Wednesday, July 26, announced the deal, which goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

    With the home team listed as an underdog and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Friday nights’ Hurricanes vs. Panthers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    025 Carolina Hurricanes (-132) at 026 Florida Panthers (+110); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Canucks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click

    Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

    Sebastian Aho picked up two assists in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres. After recording a helper on Brady Skjei’s third-period tally, Aho found Martin Necas wide open in front of the Buffalo net for a tip-in goal 90 seconds into OT. Aho has found the scoresheet in five of the last six games, and on the season he’s racked up two goals and 10 points through 10 contests as he looks to return to the point-a-game pace he fell short of in 2022-23.

    Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

    Gustav Forsling produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals. Forsling has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last two games. He set up an Evan Rodrigues tally in the third period Wednesday. Playing heavy defensive minutes has taken a toll on Forsling’s offense — he’s at three points, 26 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 12 appearances.

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of Florida’s last 12 games played in November.

    Florida are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Carolina’s last 12 games played in November.

    Carolina are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Florida.

    Hurricanes vs. Panthers NHL Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between the Panthers and Hurricanes. The under has also cashed in six out of the Hurricanes’ last seven games overall and has hit in eight of the Panthers’ last 11 games when playing at home.

    Hurricanes vs. Panthers NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com