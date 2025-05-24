Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3 Prediction: Will Florida go up 3-0?

The Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM PDT (7:00 PM CDT) at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers lead the series 2–0, having secured victories in both Games 1 and 2 in Carolina. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Carolina Huracanes at Florida Panthers

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 24, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -150 moneyline favorites. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Love Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3 Series Outlook

The Panthers have been dominant in the postseason, eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games and the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven. Their strong performances have been bolstered by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been exceptional in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes, despite being the better team in terms of overall play, have struggled to secure wins. Their offense has been potent, but Bobrovsky’s stellar goaltending has kept them at bay. The team is looking to rebound and avoid falling into a 3–0 series deficit, a situation that has historically been challenging to overcome.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3 Betting Prediction

Experts predict that the Panthers will continue their strong play on home ice, potentially securing a 3–0 series lead. A win for Florida would give them a 98% chance of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, based on historical success rates.

While the Hurricanes have the talent to turn the series around, they will need to find a way to break through Bobrovsky’s defense and capitalize on their scoring opportunities. And they won’t. Florida rolls.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -150