Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: Will Canes’ success continue in Toronto?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Carolina Hurricanes today, Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET. With Toronto listed as a moneyline underdog and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Carolina Hurricanes (-127) at Toronto Maple Leafs (+115); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting: Bettors Favor Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance and Key Players

Toronto Maple Leafs: Prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Maple Leafs had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Leading scorer Mitch Marner, fresh off a gold medal with Team Canada, ranks tied for fourth in NHL scoring with 71 points in 54 games this season. Auston Matthews is on a four-game point streak, contributing seven assists, though he hasn’t scored a goal in his last six NHL outings.

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes made a significant move by acquiring Mikko Rantanen, bolstering their offensive lineup. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 55 points, followed by Seth Jarvis with 45 points, and Andrei Svechnikov with 40 points.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start, holding a 20-10-3 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Head-to-Head and Statistics:

Historically, Carolina holds a 72-45-11-6 advantage over Toronto.

The Hurricanes average 3.28 goals per game and allow 2.71, while the Maple Leafs average 3.07 goals per game and allow 2.83.

Carolina’s road record stands at 12-13-3, whereas Toronto boasts a 19-11 home record.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

I like Carolina. The Hurricanes have won six out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams overall. They’ve also won five straight meetings with the Maple Leafs, two of which came in Toronto. The Hurricanes are also 6-3-1 in their last 10 games overall, beating Utah 7-3 before the 4 Nations break.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -125