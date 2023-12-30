Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Even though they’ve struggled in previous meetings between the two teams, is Carolina the smart bet in Saturday night’s Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

005 Carolina Hurricanes (-115) at 006 Toronto Maple Leafs (-104); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

Sebastian Aho recorded four assists in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Canadiens. The 26-year-old helped set up Andrei Svechnikov for all three tallies in his hat trick, plus one of Jesper Fast’s two scores on the night. Aho has erupted for eight points in the last two games and has four multi-point performances in the last nine, piling up six goals and 17 points over that blistering stretch. On the season, Aho’s delivered 14 goals and 39 points through 33 contests.

Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

Ilya Samsonov turned aside 15 shots in Friday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. The netminder’s confidence is simply shot right now. Samsonov got a piece of two of the shots that beat him in the second period, only for the puck to deflect over his shoulder on the first and through his five-hole on the second.

Most of Columbus’ other goals, including Johnny Gaudreau’s OT winner, were a result of the Toronto defense’s inability to keep the front of the net clear, however. Samsonov has gone 0-3-1 over his last four starts, coughing up a total of 21 goals along the way, and on the season his 5-2-6 record seems very lucky considering his 3.94 GAA and .862 save percentage.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Toronto

Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Carolina

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games when playing at home against Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division rival. They’re also 25-10 in their last 35 games played in the month of December.

As for the Maple Leafs, they’ve dropped five out of their last seven games overall, which includes a 1-4 mark over their last five games. They’ve also dropped four out of their last five conference games and are just 1-5 as a favorite or laying negative moneyline odds.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -115