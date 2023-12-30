Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs
    FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. Sebastian Aho is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes through his prime after signing an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. The team on Wednesday, July 26, announced the deal, which goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

    Even though they’ve struggled in previous meetings between the two teams, is Carolina the smart bet in Saturday night’s Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    005 Carolina Hurricanes (-115) at 006 Toronto Maple Leafs (-104); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    TV: NHL Network

    Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

    Sebastian Aho recorded four assists in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Canadiens. The 26-year-old helped set up Andrei Svechnikov for all three tallies in his hat trick, plus one of Jesper Fast’s two scores on the night. Aho has erupted for eight points in the last two games and has four multi-point performances in the last nine, piling up six goals and 17 points over that blistering stretch. On the season, Aho’s delivered 14 goals and 39 points through 33 contests.

    Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

    Ilya Samsonov turned aside 15 shots in Friday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. The netminder’s confidence is simply shot right now. Samsonov got a piece of two of the shots that beat him in the second period, only for the puck to deflect over his shoulder on the first and through his five-hole on the second.

    Most of Columbus’ other goals, including Johnny Gaudreau’s OT winner, were a result of the Toronto defense’s inability to keep the front of the net clear, however. Samsonov has gone 0-3-1 over his last four starts, coughing up a total of 21 goals along the way, and on the season his 5-2-6 record seems very lucky considering his 3.94 GAA and .862 save percentage.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Toronto

    Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Carolina

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games when playing at home against Carolina

    Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

    Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division rival. They’re also 25-10 in their last 35 games played in the month of December.

    As for the Maple Leafs, they’ve dropped five out of their last seven games overall, which includes a 1-4 mark over their last five games. They’ve also dropped four out of their last five conference games and are just 1-5 as a favorite or laying negative moneyline odds.

    Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -115

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com