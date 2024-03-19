Hurricanes vs. Islanders NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Hurricanes vs. Islanders matchup will feature a pair of teams that have been strong over their last 10 games. Is there still value in Carolina’s moneyline? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. ET matchup from UBS Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

011 Carolina Hurricanes (-162) at 012 New York Islanders (+134)

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Bettors Backing Road Team

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Aho Adds Three Assists in Win

Sebastian Aho recorded three assists in Sunday’s 7-2 victory over the Senators. It’s the second straight three-point performance from Aho and his third in five games. The 26-year-old forward has been hot recently, tallying 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in his last 14 contests. Aho’s up to 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists) through 65 games this season, eight shy of his career high set in 2018-19.

Sorokin Loses Third Straight

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves on 31 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Rangers. The 28-year-old stopped all 12 shots he faced in the first period as the Islanders grabbed a 1-0 lead, but Sorokin’s bubble burst 27 seconds into the second on a Mika Zibanejad one-timer, and the Rangers never looked back. Sorokin has lost three straight starts, but Sunday’s outing was his first since Feb. 20 in which he’s allowed more than three goals. Over that nine-start stretch, he’s posted a 2.57 GAA and .903 save percentage.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends:

Carolina is 17-6 SU in their last 23 games

NY Islanders is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Carolina is 18-6 SU in their last 24 games against NY Islanders

NY Islanders is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in six out of the Hurricanes’ last eight games against the Islanders and has cashed in five out of their last seven road games when playing against the Islanders. On the other side, the over is 19-6 in the Islanders’ last 25 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 9-2 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Prediction: OVER 5.5