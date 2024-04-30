Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

Game 5 of the Islanders vs. Hurricanes series will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET from PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. With the ‘Canes listed as a huge favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

051 New York Islanders (+205) at 052 Carolina Hurricanes (-255); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: TBS

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 5: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Varlamov to be between the pipes for Game 5

Semyon Varlamov will be between the road pipes for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. As expected, Varlamov gets the nod after having put together a strong showing in Game 4. He stopped 42 of 44 shots on net in that must-win contest. At this point, the 36-year-old Varlamov figures to continue trying to stave off elimination for the Islanders for as long as he can.

Andersen falls to Islanders in double OT

Frederik Andersen made 32 saves Saturday in a 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 4 of the Hurricanes’ first-round series. Carolina had a chance to sweep the series on the road but couldn’t find a winner in the first OT period despite firing 17 shots at Semyon Varlamov, opening the door for Mathew Barzal to save New York’s season. Andersen has played brilliantly to begin the playoffs, posting a 2.07 GAA and .920 save percentage through four games, and he should be in the crease again for Game 5 on Tuesday as the Canes try to punch their ticket to the second round.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 5 Betting Trends:

Hurricanes are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

Carolina is 16-5 SU in their last 21 games at home

Islanders are 7-22 SU in their last 29 games against Carolina

Hurricanes are 27-7 SU in their last 34 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in six out of the Islanders’ last eight games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against the Hurricanes and is 6-2 in their last eight games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the under is 15-6 in the Hurricanes’ last 21 home games, is 24-6 in their last 30 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 22-9 in their last 31 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 5 Prediction: UNDER 5.5