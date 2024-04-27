Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Hurricanes vs. Islanders series could reach its conclusion on Saturday afternoon when the two teams play Game 4 at 2:00 p.m. ET on TBS. Will the Hurricanes close out the series with a win? Or is there a better bet on the board this afternoon?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Carolina Hurricanes (-182) at 026 New York Islanders (+150); o/u 5.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

TV: TBS

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 4: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Burns opens scoring in Game 3 win

Brent Burns scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday’s 3-2 Game 3 win over the Islanders. Burns opened the scoring 4:48 into the first period, firing a puck from the point that glanced off an Islanders’ defender and past Ilya Sorokin. It’s the first point of the postseason for Burns, whose last goal came March 10. The 39-year-old blueliner had 10 goals and 33 points in 82 regular-season games.

Varlamov will be in goal for Game 4

Semyon Varlamov will get the starting nod at home for Game 4 against the Hurricanes on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. Varlamov was initially benched for Game 3 but came on in relief of Ilya Sorokin in the second period — Varly stopped all eight shots he faced from that point on. Overall, Varlamov is sporting a 2.41 GAA and .915 save percentage through three playoff appearances, but he’s lost both of his starts. At this point, if Varlamov puts together a good enough performance to earn a victory in Game 4, he’ll almost certainly get the nod for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 4 Betting Trends:

Islanders are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games when playing at home against Carolina

Hurricanes are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games

Islanders are 4-17 SU in their last 21 games when playing at home against Carolina

Hurricanes are 12-1 SU in their last 13 games when playing on the road against NY Islanders

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 19-5 in their last 24 games overall, are 18-5 in their last 23 road games and are 27-6 in their last 33 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Islanders are just 4-12 in their last 16 games against Carolina and are 4-17 in their last 21 home games against the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 4 Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -182