    Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Hurricanes vs. Islanders
    FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. Sebastian Aho is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes through his prime after signing an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. The team on Wednesday, July 26, announced the deal, which goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

    The Hurricanes vs. Islanders series shifts to UBS Arena in Elmont, NY for Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will the Hurricanes go up 3-0 in the series? Or will the Islanders start to dig out of their current hole with a victory?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    011 Carolina Hurricanes (-162) at 012 New York Islanders (+134); o/u 5.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

    UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

    TV: ESPN2

    Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 3: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Carolina

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Aho notches game-tying goal in Game 2

    Sebastian Aho notched a goal and added an assist in Monday’s 5-3 win over the Islanders in Game 2. Aho tied the game 3-3 with 2:15 remaining in the third period, deflecting an Andrei Svechnikov shot past Semyon Varlamov, before adding a second point with an assist on Jake Guentzel’s empty-netter later in the frame. The 26-year-old Aho was red hot down the stretch in Carolina, tallying 11 goals and 21 points in his final 15 regular-season contests. He posted a career-high 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) across 78 games.

    Sorkin set to start at home vs. Carolina

    Ilya Sorokin is set to start at home against Carolina on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday. Sorokin had a 25-19-12 record, 3.01 GAA and .908 save percentage in 56 appearances during the regular season. Semyon Varlamov was in net for the first two contests of the Islanders’ first-round series and initially appeared to be the projected starter for Game 3 after being the first goaltender off the ice following Wednesday’s morning skate, but coach Patrick Roy has indicated New York will make a change in goal. Carolina has a 2-0 series lead and has outscored the Islanders 8-4.

    Islanders are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Carolina

    Islanders are 5-20 SU in their last 25 games when playing at home against Carolina

    Hurricanes are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday

    Hurricanes are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against NY Islanders

    Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 3 Betting Prediction

    Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 18-5 in their last 23 games overall, are 21-6 in their last 27 games against the Islanders and are 17-5 in their last 22 games on the road. They’re also 20-5 in their last 25 games when playing on the road against the Islanders, are 26-6 in their last 32 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and are 13-4 in their last 17 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

    Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 3 Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -162

