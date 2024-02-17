Close Menu
    Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights
    Apr 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) skates before the game during the warmups against the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights matchup is one of the best games on Saturday in the NHL. With the total sitting at 5.5 and Vegas listed as slight moneyline favorites, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    023 Carolina Hurricanes (-105) at 024 Vegas Golden Knights (-114); o/u 5.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

    T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights: Public Bettors Love Vegas on Saturday

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Staal Generates Early Assist

    Jordan Staal registered an assist and went plus-2 in Friday’s 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Staal has four points over his last four games, which is one of his best stretches of the campaign. He got on the scoresheet quickly with the secondary helper on Jordan Martinook’s opening tally 16 seconds into the game Friday. Staal is at 19 points, 85 shots on net, 94 hits, 26 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 53 outings. He’s still got time to secure his fourth straight 30-point campaign from his usual third-line role.

    Theodore Unlikely to Return on Saturday

    Shea Theodore (upper body) is unlikely to play Saturday against Carolina, but he might return next week, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports Wednesday. Theodore hasn’t been in the lineup since Nov. 22. He has four goals and 18 points in 20 appearances in 2023-24. When Theodore is healthy, he’s likely to serve on the top pairing and first power-play unit, which might result in Alec Martinez losing his role with the man advantage.

    Hurricanes are 14-5 SU in their last 19 games

    Golden Knights are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

    Hurricanes are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    Golden Knights are 40-14 SU in their last 54 games at home

    Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in six out of Carolina’s last eight games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine games played in February and is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Saturday. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Golden Knights’ last seven games at home, is 4-1 in their last five games played in February and is 4-1 in their last five home games played on a Saturday.

    Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Prediction: UNDER 5.5

