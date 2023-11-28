    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Hurricanes vs. Flyers

    Carolina has owned Philadelphia in previous meetings between the two teams but is the road favorite the play in Tuesday night’s Hurricanes vs. Flyers matchup? The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Carolina Hurricanes (-160) at 028 Philadelphia Flyers (+132); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: ESPN+/Hulu

    Hurricanes vs. Flyers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

    Andrei Svechnikov scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes trailed 2-1 before Svechnikov set up Brady Skjei for the equalizer and scored the go-ahead goal himself in a span of 1:14 late in the third period. The goal was Svechnikov’s first of the year, and it might just be the one to open the floodgates. The winger has a goal and five helpers over his last six games, giving him nine points, 28 shots, 24 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 12 appearances this season.

    Philadelphia Flyers DFS SPIN

    Samuel Ersson stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 1-0 shootout win over the Islanders on Saturday. Ersson had to be sharp early — New York outshot Philly 6-0 to start the game. And then he had to stay sharp without action as his teammates turned the tables, outshooting the Isles 12-6 by the end of the first. Ilya Sorokin ended up facing the bulk of the shots in the contest, making 40 saves in regulation and overtime, but it was Ersson who got the victory. The shutout was Ersson’s first of the season and second in the NHL.

    Carolina is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

    Carolina is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Philadelphia

    Philadelphia is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Carolina

    Philadelphia is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

    Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

    Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 9-3 in their last 12 games against Philadelphia, which includes winning eight of their last nine games versus the Flyers overall. The Canes are also 9-3 in their last 12 road games versus Philly, which includes a perfect 5-0 mark the last five times they’ve played at the Wells Fargo Center.

    Hurricanes vs. Flyers NHL Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -160

